HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engineering graduates should focus on acquiring additional qualifications: Tech Mahindra HR head

March 04, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tech Mahindra HR manager V. Srinivasulu Reddy speaking at a youth festival organised in Lendi Engineering College in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Tech Mahindra HR manager V. Srinivasulu Reddy speaking at a youth festival organised in Lendi Engineering College in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Students with additional qualifications and staying updated on latest changes would continue to land better jobs in the software industry regardless of its ups and downs, said Tech Mahindra recruitment head and HR manager (Vijayawada) V. Srinivasulu Reddy on Saturday. He was participating in UDAAN, a youth festival organised at Lendi Engineering College in Vizianagaram. He asked the students to improve their skills from the first year itself. Director of CCC Digital India Nagaveer Vundavalli asked them to attend seminars and workshops to hone their abilities and land jobs during campus recruitments. College vice-chairman P. Srinivasa Rao, secretary Sivaramakrishna, principal V.V. Rama Reddy, vice-principal Haribabu Tammineni and CSSE head of the department Rajendra and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.