Engineering graduate held for cricket betting during IPL

9 cellphones, ₹13 lakh cash seized from accused

The police arrested Udayagiri Mastan alias Vamsi, for allegedly conducting online cricket betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League and seized ₹13.06 lakh cash and nine cellphones from his possession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy told mediapersons that the unemployed 36-year-old accused was an M. Tech graduate and a resident of Ankalammapeta in Kadapa. He reportedly took membership of two betting websites and included nine persons as members (users) under him.

The DSP claimed that Vamsi had close contact with the website administrators and reportedly began collecting huge amounts on outcome of each ball, over, wicket and runs as betting money. In collusion with the website owners, he allegedly changed the betting stakes in his favour and earn huge amounts. A case has been registered in the Anantapur III Town police station.

Pardhi gang member held

Meanwhile, the Anantapur police cracked the modus operandi of Pardhi Gang and gang of thieves from Sattenapalle and recovered gold and silver articles, and arrested Dhol Singh Kale, a most-wanted gang leader of Pardhi Gang, which operates in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. The IV Town police recovered 218 gm of gold and 2.6 kg of silver articles all valued at ₹12 lakh. Dhol Singh has four cases in Maharshtra and 17 cases in Telangana against him.

Gold seized

The police arrested two Sattenapalle gang members, Kunchala Nagaraju and Derangula Ankam Rao, who had allegedly committed crimes in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and recovered gold ornaments worth ₹14 lakh from them. The accused reportedly have 16 cases pending against them in Guntur, Bengaluru, Ongole, Tamil Nadu and Chirala police limits.

Cellphones recovered

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said the police recovered 125 cellphones that were lost in the district after a similar recovery of 135 phones 20 days ago. He asked people to lodge their complaint regarding cellphone theft mentioning IMEI number by sending a WhatsApp message to 9440796812.