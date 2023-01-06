ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering graduate ends life after losing money in cricket betting

January 06, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - HANUMAN JUNCTION, KRISHNA

‘We are retrieving the phone call data of the victim’, says DSP Vijay Paul

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Picture for representation only | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An engineering graduate, M. Rohit (22), who reportedly lost money in cricket betting, died by suicide. He was a resident of Krishna district.

The victim, who was in business, came into contact with a few bookies and invested money. To recover from losses, he reportedly borrowed loans from some online apps.

The bookies and the loan app organisers were mounting pressure to clear the loan amount for the last few days. Unable to bear the torture, Rohit took his own life. He died in the early hours on Friday, while undergoing treatment in a hospital, said his family members.

“Following a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation. We are trying to retrieve the phone call data of the victim. A detailed investigation is on,” said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Vijay Paul.

Those in distress or having suicide tendencies may dial ‘100’ for help and counselling, or call the following number in Andhra Pradesh: GGH-Kakinada - 98499-03870

