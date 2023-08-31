ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering graduate caught with MDMA at Vijayawada bus station

August 31, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 3.42 grams of MDMA power from the accused hailing from Rajavolu in East Godavari district

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The South Zone police have arrested an engineering graduate, identified as Nadimpalli Abhishek Varma hailing from Rajavolu in East Godavari district, on the charge of smuggling MDMA powder from Bengaluru to Rajamahendravaram.

Acting on a tip-off, the Krishnalanka police conducted a raid at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada on August 30, and arrested the accused. They also seized 3.42 grams of MDMA from his possession.

Investigation revealed that Abhisehk allegedly procured the drug from his friend Daniel Raju, hailing from Rajamahendravaram, who is living in Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Abhishek and his friends were addicted to ganja and MDMA. They have been consuming drugs for the last few months. Efforts are on to trace the other accused in the racket,” the Krishnalanka police said on August 31 (Thursday).

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered and investigation is on, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US