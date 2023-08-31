HamberMenu
Engineering graduate caught with MDMA at Vijayawada bus station

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 3.42 grams of MDMA power from the accused hailing from Rajavolu in East Godavari district

August 31, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The South Zone police have arrested an engineering graduate, identified as Nadimpalli Abhishek Varma hailing from Rajavolu in East Godavari district, on the charge of smuggling MDMA powder from Bengaluru to Rajamahendravaram.

Acting on a tip-off, the Krishnalanka police conducted a raid at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada on August 30, and arrested the accused. They also seized 3.42 grams of MDMA from his possession.

Investigation revealed that Abhisehk allegedly procured the drug from his friend Daniel Raju, hailing from Rajamahendravaram, who is living in Bengaluru.

“Abhishek and his friends were addicted to ganja and MDMA. They have been consuming drugs for the last few months. Efforts are on to trace the other accused in the racket,” the Krishnalanka police said on August 31 (Thursday).

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered and investigation is on, the police said.

