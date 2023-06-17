Engineering colleges to mentor school teachers in use of classroom technology

June 17, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

To integrate latest technologies in classroom teaching, it is imperative to train teachers adequately so they can transfer the knowledge to the students.

To facilitate technology-enabled teaching and learning in a classroom, the School Education Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). As part of it, high schools are being mapped to the nearest engineering colleges, which will act as mentor institutes to the schools and impart training to school teachers and students in use of Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), smart TVs and Byju’s app.

“Two Assistant Professors or Associate Professors from engineering colleges have been trained by the Commissioner, School Infrastructure in use of IFPs and Byju’s app. These faculty members will impart in-person training to teachers in their respective colleges in the first fortnight of July. Subsequently, students from the colleges will visit schools to hand-hold the teachers through the initial phase of technology-induced teaching,” says Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, informing that the district Collectors have been asked to monitor the training programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Registrars of the universities across the State have been asked to communicate about the training programme to the Principals of engineering colleges and ensure smooth training sessions.

Workshop

At a workshop attended by 300 participants comprising two faculty members from each engineering college from all district and 26 Byju’s district nodal persons on May 26, the department officials explained that the session was aimed at making them aware of the objective of the training programme and introduce them to the features of the Interactive Flat Panels, smart TV and Byju’s learning app, who in turn could train the teachers.

“The government is eager to put in place all the technology tools that can help the students in State-run schools perform on a par with their peers in private institutes and compete at international-level,” said Mr. Praveen Prakash.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.