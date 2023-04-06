ADVERTISEMENT

‘Engineering colleges should focus on NEP guidelines’

April 06, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

JNTU-Gurajada-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor K. Venkata Subbaiah on Wednesday asked the engineering colleges to follow National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 guidelines to improve the skills of the students and ensure their all-round development

The Hindu Bureau

JNTU-GV Vice-Chancellor releasing the hackathon banner at Sitam Engineering College in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

JNTU-Gurajada-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor K. Venkata Subbaiah on Wednesday asked the engineering colleges to follow National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 guidelines to improve the skills of the students and ensure their all-round development.

Prof. Subbaiah attended a five-day ‘hackathon’ at SITAM Enginering College of Vizianagaram as chief guest. The College correspondent Botcha Jhansi and director Majji Sasibhusana Rao said that over 20 colleges were participating in the hackathon to improve the technical skills of the students. Web designing company Brainovision Solutions CEO Ganesh Nag and Schema Tech CEO Sunkari Naidu were present.

