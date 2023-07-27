HamberMenu
Engineering colleges must prioritise core subjects, says RGUKT Chancellor

Many colleges are focusing only on CSE at the cost of other courses, says Prof. K.C. Reddy

July 27, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Students who pursue core branches will have more job opportunities in the future thanks to the country’s economic growth, says Prof. K.C. Reddy.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Chancellor and former chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K.C. Reddy on Thursday advised engineering colleges to prioritise core subjects like electrical, mechanical, civil and chemical engineering instead of focusing only on branches like computer science (CSE) and information technology (IT).

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, Prof. Reddy said that many colleges were forced to enhance seats for CSE courses with increased pressure from parents and students for computer education courses. Prof. Reddy, who has five decades of experience in the field of education, returned to India from the United States to head RGUKT at the State government’s request.

“The colleges are not supposed to focus only on CSE at the cost of other core branches as those courses are equally important. Moreover, students who pursue core branches will have more job opportunities in the future with the country’s spectacular economic growth which would pave the way for speedy development in all sectors,” said Dr. Reddy, who taught economics at Andhra University for three decades.

He said that engineering students of all branches should have knowledge in economics and marketing as well to improve their growth opportunities. “We entered into an agreement with Indian School of Business which will ensure short-term training programmes for students apart from faculty members. Internships and training programmes in reputed institutions and firms will improve confidence levels and get the students acquainted with industry work culture,” he said.

Prof. Reddy said that the all four IIITs of RGUKT such as at Etcherla, Nuzvid, Ongole and Idupulapaya were highly sought-after due to the constant focus on infrastructure and laboratories.

“The six-year integrated course offered for students who passed Class X with distinction is a boon in all aspects with the implementation of the guidelines of National Education Policy-2020. Students are allowed to choose other subjects of interest apart from their main branches. They are also offered certificates and diploma courses. That is why IIIT students are able to get jobs quickly with reputed firms,” said Dr. Reddy.

