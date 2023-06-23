Engineering college students to launch high-altitude balloon mission on June 25

June 23, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

A team of 25 students from the Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology, Vijayawada, in collaboration with Space Kidz India, will launch a high-altitude balloon sat on June 25, to create awareness on space and space exploration.

“The field of space exploration and related sciences is rapidly growing and holds immense potential for the future. It is important that we inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in these fields and equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel,” said the college Principal G.V.K.S.V. Prasad, at a press conference here on Friday.

He said the team of students, headed by Akshay as the Director of the Usha Rama SAT Mission, underwent a week-long training in space sciences and technology, nano satellites and embedded systems with a hands-on experience of building payload and its sub-systems, under the guidance of the members of Space Kidz India. The latter is an Indian aerospace startup pioneering in design, fabrication and launch of small satellites, spacecraft and ground systems. The goal of the startup is to provide economical and sustainable access to space to cater to the needs of education, research and the industry.

“With over seven years of experience, we have launched 18-plus balloon sats, two suborbital payloads and four orbital satellites,” said K. Yagna Sai, chief operating officer of Space Kidz India, Chennai.

A ground station for telemetry and tracking of the payload capsule is set up by the students on the college campus. The payload is a mass of 2 kg, designed to carry out upper atmospheric research and radio communication experiments.

“The launch is scheduled at 10 a.m. on June 25 (Sunday). The total expected flight time after the launch of the balloon is about three hours and the flight will be tracked and retrieved by the student team,” said Mr. Prasad.

The launch will also generate interest and excitement among the local community, which in turn would create a positive impact and boost the region’s reputation as a hub of scientific innovation, said Rifath Shaarook, chief technology officer of the startup.

Programme coordinator from the college Y. Vara Prasad was among those present at the briefing.

