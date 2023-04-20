Engineering college students get placements

April 20, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eight students pursuing their final year of mechanical engineering course from VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) here have secured jobs in Jindal Steel Works (JSW) with a salary offer of ₹9.5 lakh per annum.

The college Principal A. V. Ratna Prasad said the students were trained in new technologies such as automation, robotics, mechatronics and industry-relevant software, in addition to aptitude and reasoning that helped them gain an edge over others in the job market.

He said the students who joined the Mechanical Department of the college were eligible to receive two Degrees, one in mechanical engineering and the other Minor Degree in computer science engineering. They would thus have the option of choosing either core or software jobs, said Mr. Prasad.

Secretary of the Siddhartha Academy P. Lakshmana Rao, vice-president of the Academy and convener of the college M. Rajayya congratulated the students.