Engineering college for tribals in Vizianagaram takes shape

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani and other officials inspecting the land near Kurupam for establishment of an engineering college for tribal students.

VIZIANAGARAM

05 September 2020 00:25 IST

Plan to hire premises for starting temporary classes

An exclusive and pioneer engineering college for tribal students in the district is going to be reality very soon, thanks to the joint efforts of State government and JNTU-Kakinada University.

The government has already sanctioned ₹153 crore for the college to be set up in Kurupam constituency, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani. The college has reserved 50% of the seats for tribals and the rest for others.

Recently, a high-level team comprising officials from the government and JNTU-K visited a site close to Kurupam town in Parvatipuram division to finalise the land. The officials have been searching for suitable buildings in Kurupam, Jiyammavalasa, Bobbili so that they can begin the classes in the current academic year itself as it was decided that it would be better to start classes temporarily in Bobbili until the new building is ready.

Ms. Pushpa Srivani, JNTU-K-Vizianagaram principal G. Swami Naidu and Special Officer for the proposed college G. Jaya Suma inspected the infrastructure, laboratories and hostel facilities in those buildings.

Ms. Pushpa Srivani thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning the college in Kurupam while hoping that it would be a big boon for students of tribal areas.

She said that faculty and staff allocation would also be completed very soon to begin classes. SO Jaya Suma said that around 300 students would be admitted to the college in branches that include computer science, ECE, EEE, mechanical and civil engineering. YSRCP Araku Parliament in-charge S. Parikshit Raju said the new college would help students of the entire Parliament segment.