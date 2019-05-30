Andhra Pradesh

Engineer death: Firm compensates kin

The S.R. Construction Company has paid a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the parents of 23-year-old site engineer S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, killed after being crushed under a road-levelling machine on the morning of May 25.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kalyandurg Circle Inspector of Police, accompanied by the company’s project coordinator Avinash Chowdary, presented a cheque of ₹10 lakh to Varalakshmi, the mother of the deceased, of Chinnampalli of Bukkarayasamudram, and ₹5 lakh to his father S. Lakshmireddy.

The accident took place at Borampalli on the outskirts of Kalyandurg. Mr. Chowdary on Wednesday said ₹15 lakh would be given to the parents after insurance claim was cleared.

