Engineer arrested for selling child pornography online

VIJAYAWADA

26 November 2021 23:54 IST

The Cyber Crime police arrested an engineer, Sohail, who was allegedly selling child pornography online. The accused reportedly gave an advertisement to sell child porn videos.

Sohail, a resident of Fakirgudem in the city, worked in a few companies as an engineer. But, he stopped working and was staying at home. He reportedly used to watch porn videos on various social media groups.

Recently, he transferred some amount online and allegedly procured some some thousands of child porn videos. Later, he gave an advertisement to sell the videos at lesser price.

Advertising

Advertising

Following a complaint, the Cyber Crime police registered a case against the accused under Section 67 (b) of IT Act, 2000, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and arrested him on Friday.

Investigation officers are trying to find out from where Sohail allegedly purchased the porn videos, to whom they were sold, and to how many persons the child pornography was shared with, the police said.