Engine decouples from bogies, travels 2km

KURNOOL

03 January 2022 01:21 IST

The engine of the Mangaluru to Secunderabad Express train got detached from the bogies and travelled for 2 km before the driver noticed it and brought the engine back at Veldurthi station in Kurnool district on Sunday.

The train which left Dhone station at 5.35 p.m. was on its way to its next stop at Kurnool City station, but close to the Veldurthi station, due to the failure of the link between the bogies and the engine, the bogies got detached and travelled a few metres and stopped there.

Eye-witnesses said the engine had travelled for 2 km and it was attached to the bogies again at 6.30 p.m. and the train left for its onward journey with a delay of one and a half hours.

Advertising

Advertising

The railway officials heaved a sigh of relief as there was no damage to the railway property and none of the passengers got injured.