Engg. student arrested, 8 kg ganja seized at Peddapuram

17 November 2020 04:58 IST

Accused hailed from Gujarat, say police

The Peddapuram police on Monday arrested a final year student of a local engineering college and seized 8 kg ganja from him in East Godavari district.

Peddapuram Circle Inspector K.N.V. Jayakumar said that D. Kripal, hailing from Gujarat, was arrested while he was waiting for students from other colleges to collect ganja from him at Durgah Centre at Peddapuram.

“Kripal has been reportedly engaged in the ganja sale by establishing a circle of consumers. We are trying to find out from where the ganja was procured,” Mr. Jayakumar said.

Recently, Kripal vacated the college hostel and staying in a rented house in the town.

“The authorities of the engineering college where Kripal is studying, have been informed before the arrest. We are trying to find out other students involved in the trade. A case has been registered against Kripal,” said Mr. Jayakumar.