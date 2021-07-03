Engg. first semester exams from July 5, says AU Vice-Chancellor

‘Students and invigilators should wear masks and ensure physical distancing’

All arrangements have been made to conduct first semester examinations of engineering fourth year and architecture fifth year students from July 5 in colleges under Andhra University affiliation, said Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy. He said that the examinations will be conducted following COVID-19 protocols. The V-C organised a meeting with Principals of various colleges at his chamber here on Friday. He said that sanitisers and thermal scanners should be arranged at the examination centres. All the students and invigilators should wear masks and ensure physical distancing, he said. He said that students can bring hall ticket, identity card, sanitiser and water bottle along with them. He said that the officials will ensure only a limited number of students are seated in every room following COVID-19 protocol. If any students misses the examination due to various reasons, he/she can attend the examination after three months, when it will be conducted by the varsity again. That would not be treated as a supplementary examination, he stated. Rector K. Samatha, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and others were present.