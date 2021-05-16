Engg. colleges seek nod for online exams

VIJAYAWADA

16 May 2021 23:59 IST

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Private Engineering College Managements’ Association have appealed to the authorities concerned to conduct exams in online mode and make it a one time affair for all students (UG and PG), in the current academic year.

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities (JNTU) at Kakinada and Anantapur, the association president C. Gangi Reddy, general secretary M. Sridhar and treasurer S. Ramesh Babu said in the prevailing pandemic situation in the State, engineering colleges had been conducting online classes to complete the syllabus as per the academic calendar prescribed by the universities. Pointing to the grim scenario due to the rapid spread of the virus and an increasing number of positive cases, they sought permission from the universities for conduct of the exams online.

"This will prevent crowding of students on campuses and will help avoid unnecessary delay in the academic schedule, especially for students in their final semester," they said.

