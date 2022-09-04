Enforcement teams asked to act tough on plastic ban violators

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 04, 2022 00:30 IST

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao told the enforcement teams to act tough on violators of the single-use plastic ban that is in force in the district.

In a review meeting with officials of the A.P. Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation(VMC) and Revenue, Sales Tax Departments and others on Saturday, Mr. Rao asked the enforcement teams to book cases without fail in their respective departments against the individuals and companies violating the plastic ban.

He said 19 items, including earbuds, balloon sticks, flags, candy sticks, plates and cups, cigarette packets, PVC banners and others made of plastic of more than 100 microns are banned and anyone found selling, possessing, distributing and marketing such items should be booked.

