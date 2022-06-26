Enforcement of women-friendly laws far from satisfactory, says Mahila Chetana leader

‘Physical and sexual abuse of women continues unabated’

Women had heaved a sigh of relief when the Union government enacted the landmark Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in 2005, which came into effect in August 2006.

“However, there seems to be no end to their woes as abuse of various kinds, including physical and sexual, continues unabated as this piece of legislation remains unimplemented effectively,” Mahila Chetana president K. Padma alleged on Sunday.

Ms. Padma was speaking on ‘Women’s struggles and laws’, on the second day of the State conference of the Progressive Organisation of Women (POW) chaired by its vice-president Rama Sundari.

Ms. Padma recalled several of the women-friendly laws enacted following a protracted struggle for justice.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had come out with a lengthiest Constitution to usher in an egalitarian society. Yet, discrimination of all kinds continued after the Constitution was amended several times, she alleged.

Referring to the plight of Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug, who had sought euthanasia after spending nearly 42 years in a vegetative state as a result of sexual assault, Ms. Padma said, “The need of the hour is a strident struggle to ensure implementation of the women-friendly laws.” The implementation of laws remained far from satisfactory, she added.