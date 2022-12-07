Enforcement Directorate seizes cash, 53 property documents, electronic devices during raids at NRI Academy of Sciences 

December 07, 2022 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ED said the searches were part of an investigation being done by it into violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 by some members/office bearers of NRI Academy of Sciences. 

V. Raghavendra

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter@dir_ed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations in the NRI Academy of Sciences at Mangalagiri, in Guntur district, and some other places at Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur and Hyderabad last week. It has seized and freezed 53 documents related to immovable properties suspected to be involved in money-laundering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED also seized cash and various other incriminating documents and electronic devices found to be connected with the alleged diversion of funds, and further investigation is under progress, according to an official release issued on December 7.

The ED said the searches were part of an investigation being done by it into violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) by some members/office bearers of NRI Academy of Sciences. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The probe under PMLA was initiated on the basis of FIRs registered by Andhra Pradesh police with regard to alleged diversion of funds in the name of construction of buildings, collection and siphoning off of huge amounts of money from COVID patients over and above the figures mentioned in the books of accounts, collection of huge sums from students for admissions to MBBS courses and diversion of funds payable to NRI Society by floating a company with similar name (NRIAS Private Limited.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US