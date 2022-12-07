  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Goncalo Ramos hat-trick guides Portugal to quarterfinals

Enforcement Directorate seizes cash, 53 property documents, electronic devices during raids at NRI Academy of Sciences 

The ED said the searches were part of an investigation being done by it into violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 by some members/office bearers of NRI Academy of Sciences. 

December 07, 2022 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter@dir_ed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations in the NRI Academy of Sciences at Mangalagiri, in Guntur district, and some other places at Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur and Hyderabad last week. It has seized and freezed 53 documents related to immovable properties suspected to be involved in money-laundering.

The ED also seized cash and various other incriminating documents and electronic devices found to be connected with the alleged diversion of funds, and further investigation is under progress, according to an official release issued on December 7.

The ED said the searches were part of an investigation being done by it into violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) by some members/office bearers of NRI Academy of Sciences. 

The probe under PMLA was initiated on the basis of FIRs registered by Andhra Pradesh police with regard to alleged diversion of funds in the name of construction of buildings, collection and siphoning off of huge amounts of money from COVID patients over and above the figures mentioned in the books of accounts, collection of huge sums from students for admissions to MBBS courses and diversion of funds payable to NRI Society by floating a company with similar name (NRIAS Private Limited.)

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.