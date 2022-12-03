Enforcement Directorate raids on two private hospitals in Guntur, Vijayawada unearth ‘irregularities’ related to COVID-19 treatment

December 03, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Some directors of the two facilities questioned and incriminating documents allegedly seized

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on two private hospitals located at Chinakakani village and Sri Nagar Colony in Guntur district and Vijayawada city respectively and reportedly unearthed several irregularities. They seized some incriminating documents during the two-day search operation that lasted till Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was alleged that the managements of Akkineni Women’s Hospital in Vijayawada, and NRI Hospital at Chinakakani diverted funds and resorted to irregularities in providing treatment to COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

The investigation officers verified the documents of the last two years, and questioned the directors over diversion and misuse of funds. They also searched the houses of some directors of the two hospitals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was alleged that the hospital managements diverted crores of rupees. They reportedly did not enter the details of some COVID-19 patients and the treatment provided to them in the hospital records. They allegedly collected excess amounts from them for treatment and misused the funds.

The ED officials reportedly registered cases over the irregularities and recorded the statements of the directors. Further investigation is under progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US