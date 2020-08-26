Enforce the law, don’t take it into your hands: DGP to staff

VIJAYAWADA

26 August 2020 23:18 IST

Policemen who succumbed to COVID-19 hailed for their services

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang appealed to police officers not to take the law into their hands and treat complainants with respect.

Speaking at a webinar with police officers across the State from the A.P. Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Mr. Sawang asked the staff in the police station, the Sub-Inspectors (SIs), Circle Inspectors (CIs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and other officers to enforce the law perfectly without giving any scope for allegations.

Appreciating the police for their services during the lockdown period, the DGP said many policemen were contracted with COVID-19 and a few died, but rendered great services, Mr. Sawang recalled and asked the police to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in arrest, detention and in questioning the suspects.

“Staff posted in the reception and the constables and ASIs should behave with the complainants with polite manner, particularly with women, children, weaker sections and the aged,” the DGP said and directed the unit heads to organise oriental classes for staff on good behaviour.

The officers and staff in the stations and Police Training Colleges (PTCs) and the APSP battalions, who watched Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s speech on behavioral change promised to behave well with the public in the stations.

CID Additional Director General P.V. Sunil Kumar has said that policing has changed comparing to the previous years, and prompt action was being taken on crime against women, weaker sections and the poor in the State.

Disha Special Officer Deepika Patil said all precautions should be taken in the police stations while summoning women, recording their statements, arrest and in producing them in the courts as per the law.

“All police stations in the State have been declared as Women Friendly Stations and the complainants who visit the stations should be treated with respect,” Ms. Patil said.

A couple of Superintendents of Police (SPs), DSPs, CIs and constables spoke in the webinar and explained the measures being taken in Disha Mahila Police Stations and assured to organise ‘Parivathana’ programmes in their jurisdictions.

SEB cases

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said of the total government staff arrested in liquor smuggling cases, 40 percent (53 persons) were from police, excise and paramilitary forces.

“Law will be equal for all. If any person takes law into their hands, action will be equal for all,” Mr. Vineet warned.

The DGP while appreciating the SEB for their operations on illegal sand and liquor, said about 50,000 persons have been arrested in about 33,000 cases booked in the last 100 days.