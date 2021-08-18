Enforce COVID protocol strictly in schools, Jagan tells officials

GUNTUR

18 August 2021 01:09 IST

‘Village / ward secretariats should be taken as a unit for vaccination’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID protocols in schools.

During a review meeting on COVID-19 held at the camp office here, Mr. Jagan instructed them to ensure that social distancing and wearing of masks were followed. He said arrangements should be made for testing of symptomatic students in schools.

“I want the District Collectors to ensure that the village/ward secretariats should be taken as a unit for vaccination, and administration of vaccines should be done on priority. We are enforcing curfew relaxations during 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and permission should be taken for marriages conducted in the early hours and allow only 150 people for a marriage,” said Mr. Jagan.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 17,218 active cases, recovery rate at 98.45%, positivity rate at 1.94%, and added that positivity rate was less than three in 10 districts and it was 3% to 6% in three districts.

They said 93.98% of COVID patients in network hospitals were being treated under Aarogyasri and 74.82% of them in private hospitals were being treated under Aarogyasri.

Oxygen supply

The officials said 20,464 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were available and added that oxygen generation plants would be ready at 104 locations by the end of August and at other 36 locations by the second week of September. They said the vaccine had been administered to 1,82,00,284 people, of which the first dose was given to 1,15,98,720 and 66,01,563 people were given two doses.

The officials said they had created a website for effective drug control and administration and added that it was called Computer Aided Selection Inspection and would help to ensure quality and standards of drugs are maintained.

They said everyone from manufacturers to retail shops would be under the purview of the website and the complaints would be received through telephone, WhatAapp, mail and other sources.

Vaccine for children

The Chief Minister said there should be a follow-up on issues identified during drug checking and added to provide training to staff on website maintenance. The officials said that pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) would be administered to children from now onwards to prevent pneumonia and added that nine vaccines were being given to kids till now and this vaccine would be added to the list.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to utilise Village/ Ward Secretariats at present and once village and urban clinics were ready, vaccines should be administered from there.

He directed the officials to complete the recruitment process in government hospitals within 90 days and called for expediting Nadu Nedu works in hospitals.