Enforce child protection laws and prevent child abuse, labour, and marriages, NTR District Collector tells officials in Vijayawada

Officers of various departments participate in the convergence meeting organised by State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

January 30, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has directed the officers of various departments to crack the whip on the accused booked in child abuse cases.

“We can prevent child labour, minor marriages and abuse on them when the Acts and laws, meant for children are enforced properly,” the Collector said at a convergence meeting jointly organised by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), an NGO, here on Tuesday.

Officers from Revenue, Labour, Panchayat Raj, Tribal Welfare, Social and BC Welfare, Medical and Health, Police, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and Education Departments, and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and other Acts should be enforced strictly to prevent child marriages, child labour and sexual abuse on minors.

The Collector, while appreciating the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the CRAF management, has asked the officers to discuss the role of each department on the problems of children and in protecting their rights during the meeting.

SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao has asked the officers to work with coordination to make Andhra Pradesh a child-friendly State.

“Officers of Education, Police, Women Development and Child Welfare, Labour, Revenue and other departments to involve the public representatives in villages and mandals while taking up drives to prevent child marriages and child labour,” the Commission Chairman said.

CRAF State programme director P. Francis Thambi said that the accused were acquitted in many cases due to poor coordination among various departments and stressed the need for better convergence.

SCPCR member G. Sitaram has advised the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), Tahsildars, Labour officers, MPDOs, Mandal Education Officers and the police to utilise the services of Sachivalayam staff to prevent atrocities against children.

WD&CW NTR District Project Director G. Uma Devi, Dy. DEO M. Venkatappaiah, Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sravanthi Roy, in-charge DCPO Y. Johnson and others participated.

