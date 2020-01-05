Energy Secretary writes to TS-Genco CMD on allocation of employees

Energy Secretary and AP-Transco Chairman and Managing Director N. Srikant is learnt to have written a letter to his TS-Genco and TS-Transco counterpart D. Prabhakar Rao requesting him not to relieve any employee in pursuance of the Dharmadhikari Committee report dated December 26, 2019, during the pendency of the proceedings with the Supreme Court, saying that such a move would further precipitate the issue of allocation of employees between the A.P. and Telangana State power utilities.

Mr. Srikant stated that the A.P. utilities were not going to admit or give posting to any employee working in T.S. utilities as there were no vacant posts and those would be in addition to the number of employees which the A.P. utilities are obliged to accommodate as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The A.P. utilities had requested the Dharmadhikari Committee to keep its report in abeyance and filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking clarification in that regard. Besides, the A.P. utilities filed a petition in the apex court challenging the list of allocation of employees made by the one-man committee.

The A.P. utilities argued that there has been a disagreement over the Dharmadhikari panel report and the list of allocable employees between A.P. and T.S. utilities. Therefore, the T.S. utilities should not relieve employees before the issue is sorted out in the court and without Dharmadhikari Committee following its directions, Mr. Srikant said in the letter.