Energy Secretary to meet Union Minister for Power R.K. Singh on Monday

Energy Secretary N. Srikant is going to meet the Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh in New Delhi on September 21 to seek financial support for the proposed 10 GW solar power project and for implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the free power scheme.

He will also be apprising the Union Minister of the measures taken by the State government for improving the power sector, especially for strengthening the DISCOMs and procuring low cost power.

According to an official release, the DBT is a part of the reforms initiated by the Centre in the power sector.

The State government is providing about ₹8,500 crore towards subsidy for free power scheme for 2020-21. The DBT will help in enhancing accountability and transparency on agriculture subsidy among the power utilities.

The 10,000 MW solar power project is aimed at supplying free power to the agriculture sector.

The State government is exploring every possibility of achieving cost-effective power as a tool to promote industrial, agricultural and economic growth in the State.

Mr. Srikant will also inform the Union Minister about the renewable energy export policy which has been launched recently.

It is aimed at tapping the huge potential for exporting renewable energy outside the State, which decided to lease up to five lakh acres of land to the developers.

This is one of the major steps taken by the State government for promoting industries. The government released nearly ₹17904 crore in 2019-20 towards clearing pending tariff subsidy dues and other charges. It is bearing a subsidy burden of ₹11,000 crore in the current year.