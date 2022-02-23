Energy Secretary going on deputation 

The appointments committee of the Union Cabinet approved the deputation of senior IAS officer N. Srikant, Secretary of the Energy Department of Andhra Pradesh, to the Cabinet Secretariat as a joint secretary for five years from the date of assumption of the charge.

Mr. Srikant is one of the 43 IAS officers whose appointment / premature repatriation at the additional and joint secretaries level was cleared, according to an order issued in the name of Deepti Umashankar, Secretary of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.