Energy Minister resolves farmers’ longstanding electric wire issue in Kadapa

Risking his life so far, the farmer was using bamboo logs to support the long-hanging live wires to remain overhead

Published - July 09, 2024 08:37 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Farmer Abbayya and his family members keeping live electric wires up with the help of bamboo logs in Khajipeta mandal of Kadapa district.

Farmer Abbayya and his family members keeping live electric wires up with the help of bamboo logs in Khajipeta mandal of Kadapa district.

Farmer Abbayya’s longstanding plea for a pole to support the low-hanging live electric wires went unheeded for years, but finally, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar addressed the issue on Tuesday.

The farmer from Nagasanipalle village in Khajipeta mandal of Kadapa district had to risk his own and family members’ lives by using bamboo logs to support the live wires to remain overhead so that those moving underneath are not affected. He filmed this procedure on his mobile camera and posted it online.

As the video went viral, the issue came to the notice of Mr. Ravikumar, who immediately ordered the installation of electric poles to support the live wires dangerously hanging over the field. Within three hours, officials reached the spot and resolved the issue. Mr. Abbayya thanked the Minister for his intervention.

Andhra Pradesh

