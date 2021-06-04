Energy Minister pats officials for securing top position in SDG-7

VIJAYAWADA

04 June 2021 19:39 IST

‘State far ahead of others in providing quality, affordable power’

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has appreciated Energy Secretary N. Srikant, NREDCAP vice-chairman S. Ramana Reddy, and the CMDs of Disoms for securing No.1 position for the State in the U.N’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) - 7 (affordable and clean energy).

The NITI Aayog’s recognition of A.P. as the leader among all States in the SDG-7 reflected the efficacy of the renewable energy projects being implemented by the government, an official release said.

It was stated that Andhra Pradesh was focussing on making itself the destination for cost-effective power, while the country had been working on cent percent electrification and 24x7 power supply for all households.

Andhra Pradesh was far ahead of other States in providing quality and affordable power even as other States were struggling to achieve the target of providing uninterrupted power.

“The A.P. power utilities have been purchasing power in spot markets at an average rate of ₹3.12, which has helped in saving about ₹2,350 crore in the last two years,” Mr. Srikant said.

Besides, the State government announced ‘Renewable Export Policy’ for large-scale promotion of renewable energy projects for exporting power to other States.