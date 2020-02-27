Energy export policy on the cards

The State government will soon announce the energy export policy with a view to promoting investments in the energy sector.

The government is of the view that the investors who establish power plants and generate power in the State should be allowed to sell power outside Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review meeting on the power sector on Wednesday, asked the officials to formulate the policy for promoting investments in the energy sector.

“The policy needs to enthuse prospective investors. It should be investor-friendly. The target is to generate more employment and attract investments,” Mr. Reddy said.

Land on lease

Discussing the proposal to give land on lease to the companies, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it would benefit the landowners as well. The farmers would receive income every year and still enjoy ownership of the land, he added.

Seeking the progress made in the setting up of the 10,000 MW solar power plant in the State, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take it to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

“Also, complete the feeder automation in the next two years to facilitate nine-hour power supply to the agriculture sector,” he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) was ready to increase its power generation by 1,000 MW. Steps were being taken to allocate land for the same, they said.