‘Energy efficiency will boost sustainable development’

19 February 2020 23:24 IST

Industrial development can be put on fast track, says BEE director

Director of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Sunil Khandare on Wednesday stressed the importance of harnessing technology not only to improve energy performance but also to reduce wasteful consumption in industries and ensure sustainable development.

At the Southern States workshop, organised by the BEE with the support of A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), on ‘Implementation of ISO 50001: 2018 standards in industries’ here on Wednesday, Mr. Khandare said that implementation of ISO 50001:2018 standards in energy-intensive industries would help Andhra Pradesh achieve its energy goals besides putting industrial development and industrial promotion on fast-track mode and reducing depleting energy resources.

The improved energy efficiency could deliver multiple benefits across the industry value chain leading to reduced specific energy consumption, operational and maintenance, enhanced competitiveness and costs of environmental compliance.

As the industrial sector of Andhra Pradesh is a major energy-consuming area with electricity consumption of around 20,026 MU of the total electricity consumption of 59,162 MU in the State as per APERC reports, the implementation of efficient management systems would benefit the industrial sector and the State as well, Mr. Khandare said.

A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy, reading out the message of Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, said that the government was giving top priority to providing cost-effective, 24x7 quality power which is vital for industrial development.

Major savings

“The power utilities have already saved ₹500 crore in power purchases and around ₹180 crore in coal supply tenders. The State has achieved around 0.20 Million ton of oil equivalent (Mtoe) energy savings, worth around ₹150 crore in cost savings, under the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the BEE to support the State in implementation of energy efficiency as the State had identified a potential to save around 14,494 MU (1,656 MW) by implementing energy efficiency measures.

Principal adviser of National Board for Quality Promotion (NBQP) Avik Mitra and director (Operations) of APEPDCL, Ramesh Prasad, spoke.