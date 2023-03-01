Energy-efficiency model of A.P. is being followed in 18 States, says BEE Director General

March 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Heaping praise on the State-level Steering Committee (SLSC) model of energy conservation and energy efficiency initiatives introduced in Andhra Pradesh, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director-General Abhay Bakre has said that the model is being followed in 18 States.

Speaking at the BEE Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi on March 1 (Wednesday), Mr. Bakre said the Andhra Pradesh model had resulted in substantial energy savings and all key departments in the State were putting in efforts to cut the greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr. Bakre, along with Libby Green, climate and energy lead at the British High Commission; Energy Efficiency Services Limited MD Vishal Kapoor and BEE Deputy Director Ashok Kumar, felicitated Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy for his contribution to the enforcement of the provisions of Energy Conservation (EC) Act in the State.

Mr. Bakre said that the persistent efforts made by the APSECM in rolling out energy-efficiency programmes had helped it clinch the National Energy Conservation Award- 2022 from the President of India, and accolades from other quarters.

“The Investment Bazaar held in Visakhapatnam paved the way for other States to organise similar events and helped in identifying 73 energy-efficiency financing projects worth ₹2,500 crore in different States, of which around 30 projects worth ₹400 crore have been identified by the BEE facilitation centre. Andhra Pradesh stood as the front-runner in identifying those projects and in their implementation in a phased manner,” said the BEE Director General.

Thanking the BEE for recognising the APSECM’s energy-efficiency initiatives, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the successful rollout of various schemes was possible due to the support extended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand.