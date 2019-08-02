Energy efficiency measures in seven teaching hospitals

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare (HM&FW) Department is contemplating implementing energy efficiency measures by replacing old/inefficient electrical appliances with energy-efficient ones in all hospital buildings with the financial support from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in the form of a grant-in-aid.

According to an official release, Principal Secretary (health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy discussed the modalities with the officials of the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) in a recent meeting.

Energy efficiency measures were proposed to be taken up in seven teaching hospitals out of 22 in the first phase, and extend it to the rest with the support of the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Mr. Jawahar Reddy observed that the growing healthcare needs led to acquisition of modern equipment and adoption of cutting-edge technologies, resulting in higher demand for energy in the hospitals.

Keeping it in view, the HM&FW Department decided to adopt energy efficiency measures in hospitals and achieve significant cost savings without making much investment upfront. The SECM estimated that the energy efficiency measures in the seven teaching hospitals would save 1.32 million units per annum and yield monetary savings of ₹95 lakh per annum.

Hospitals chosen

The hospitals chosen for the first phase drive were the Regional Eye Hospital, the Victoria Hospital, the Government ENT Hospital, the RCD Hospital and the Chest and Infectious Diseases Hospital in Vizag the Government Dental College in Vijayawada, and the Government Fever Hospital in Guntur.