ADVERTISEMENT

Energy efficiency initiatives launched by Andhra Pradesh govt. get a pat from BEE

April 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh is the first State Designated Agency to conduct Investment Bazaar conferences for garnering investments in EE sector and constituting energy conservation cells 

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Milind Deore, the newly appointed secretary of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), appreciated the Internet of Things (IoT)-based Energy Efficiency (EE) demonstration project implemented by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) in 65 micro, small and medium enterprises and for being the first State Designated Agency (SDA) to conduct Investment Bazaar conferences for garnering investments in the EE sector and constituting energy conservation cells. 

In a virtual meeting with the SDAs on April 16 (Sunday), Mr. Deore said the emerging technological innovations were creating new opportunities for the progress of EE and integrated solutions, and every State should explore the same.

He asserted that low-carbon technologies play a critical role in achieving emission reduction targets particularly in industrial and commercial sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised the SDAs to implement a five-point formula for achieving the desired climate change goals which include the reduction of one billion tonnes of total projected carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

The Director General of BEE would be holding a high-level meeting shortly on EE financing programme in MSME sector, Mr. Deore said, adding that of the 73 EE financing projects identified in the country, 30 were picked up from Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US