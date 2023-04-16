HamberMenu
Energy efficiency initiatives launched by Andhra Pradesh govt. get a pat from BEE

Andhra Pradesh is the first State Designated Agency to conduct Investment Bazaar conferences for garnering investments in EE sector and constituting energy conservation cells 

April 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Milind Deore, the newly appointed secretary of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), appreciated the Internet of Things (IoT)-based Energy Efficiency (EE) demonstration project implemented by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) in 65 micro, small and medium enterprises and for being the first State Designated Agency (SDA) to conduct Investment Bazaar conferences for garnering investments in the EE sector and constituting energy conservation cells. 

In a virtual meeting with the SDAs on April 16 (Sunday), Mr. Deore said the emerging technological innovations were creating new opportunities for the progress of EE and integrated solutions, and every State should explore the same.

He asserted that low-carbon technologies play a critical role in achieving emission reduction targets particularly in industrial and commercial sectors.

He advised the SDAs to implement a five-point formula for achieving the desired climate change goals which include the reduction of one billion tonnes of total projected carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

The Director General of BEE would be holding a high-level meeting shortly on EE financing programme in MSME sector, Mr. Deore said, adding that of the 73 EE financing projects identified in the country, 30 were picked up from Andhra Pradesh.

