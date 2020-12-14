Energy efficiency benefits every household, says CS

VIJAYAWADA

‘Make conservation week beginning today successful’

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has directed the District Collectors to ensure involvement of all stakeholders to make the National Energy Conservation Week 2020 beginning December 14, a grand success.

She said in a communication to the Collectors that the State government has, for the first time, announced ‘AP State Energy Conservation Awards’ to recognise excellence in energy conservation and energy efficiency in various sectors.

Ms. Sawhney, who is the chairperson of the State Energy Conservation Mission, said the government attached high priority to energy efficiency and took several important decisions to take the energy efficiency movement forward.

The government issued G.O Rt No.89 giving directions to all heads of departments (HoDs) and District Collectors to set up energy conservation cells in all government departments and issued another G.O. (No.180) on AP Energy Conservation Building Code to implement energy efficiency in the building sector.

Energy efficiency helps in reducing the demand for energy besides saving the expenditure on its consumption benefiting every family and establishment. It is the cheapest and most immediate way to reduce the future energy demand and will help achieve the objective of cost-effective power, she said.