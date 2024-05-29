Energy demand rises to 237 Million Units as summer heat peaks in Andhra Pradesh

The energy demand in the State surged up to 237 Million Units (MU) on May 28 (Tuesday) as compared to the 215.25 MU recorded a week ago, as the moderate rainfall triggered by Cyclone Remal subsided which led to disruptions in the power supply at various places due to technical snags as well a rise in the temperatures.

The DISCOMs on Wednesday stated that they successfully met the increased demand while attributing the interruptions to repairs needed to be done at 33/11 Kv and 132/33 Kv sub-stations, and breakdown, which were rectified without inordinate delay.

According to a press release by the Energy Department, the total demand met on Tuesday in 2023 was 233.822 MU and the peak demand during the day was 12,089 MW. The AP-Genco’s thermal and hydel power plants together met 97.144 MU of the energy demand. The Central Generating Stations and Independent Power Producers contributed 28.954 MU and 24.33 MU respectively. Wind and solar power accounted for 79.66 MU of the total demand and 8.114 MU were purchased from the power exchanges.

With regards to the coal availability on May 28, Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station near Vijayawada had 95,428 Metric Tons (MT) that would last for 2.30 days. Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant at Yerraguntla in Kadapa district had 17,527 MT (0.83 days), Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station at Nellore had 1,39,665 MT (4.82 days), Hinduja power plant at Visakhapatnam had 41,025 MT (2.14 days) and SEIL (Sembcorp Energy India Limited) plant near Nellore had 3,21,519 6 MT (16.08 days).