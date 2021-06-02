Energy demand in State rises by 8% in May

VIJAYAWADA

02 June 2021 22:52 IST

‘Emphasis is on providing uninterrupted supply, especially to hospitals’

The energy demand in Andhra Pradesh surged by 8% in May on a month-on-month basis against a 14% fall at the national level, an official release said.

While meeting the demand by various means, including procurement from the spot markets, emphasis had been laid on providing uninterrupted power supply, especially to the hospitals, the release added.

The demand, which was 4,364 MU in May 2020, reached 4,724 MU during the corresponding month this year.

On the other hand, the power utilities had spent about ₹3,763 crore on new lines and substations, which helped them in bringing down the supply interruptions by 74%.

Thrust area

Besides, the government had laid special emphasis on increasing the renewable energy (RE) generation capacity. The installed capacity increased to 3,800 MW in 2021 from 3,029 MW in 2018-19.

The government is working on a plan to set up 33.70 GW of pumped hydro storage projects and ultra mega RE parks aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in the power sector and exporting power to other States.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, Energy Secretary N. Srikant exhorted the officials to strive to make the State No.1 in cost-effective power. He sought the cooperation of the District Collectors in resolving any issues hampering power supply.

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said the government gave top priority to power supply and all steps were being taken to achieve the goal.