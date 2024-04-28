ADVERTISEMENT

Energy demand in Andhra Pradesh poised to cross 250 MU per day 

April 28, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The energy demand in April 2024 has been between 235 MU and 245 MU; AP-Genco is maintaining the required coal stocks at thermal plants

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The AP-Genco has contributed 45.70% of the total power demand met in April, 2024.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The power utilities in Andhra Pradesh are geared up to meet the imminent surge in energy demand which is expected to cross 250 Million Units (MU) per day in the coming weeks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The energy demand in April 2024 has been between 235 MU and 245 MU. The demand met so far in the month until April 26 stood at 6,345 MU, with a maximum of 253 MU on April 19, according to official sources. 

Of the total power demand met in April,  45.70% (thermal and hydel) has been contributed by AP-Genco. Non-conventional energy (wind and solar) accounted for nearly 15.27% of the demand that was met. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 15.20% has been sourced from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) and the remaining 23.87 % from Independent Power Producers and the open market. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Focus has been laid on providing uninterrupted power supply to all consumers, especially in villages and the agriculture sector (for nine hours a day).

The required coal stocks are being maintained at the thermal plants by the AP-Genco and steps were taken to avoid forced shutdowns, lest the power plants become unavailable at this crucial time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Chief Secretary (energy) and AP-Transco CMD K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco Joint Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and CMDs of DISCOMs— I. Prudhvi Tej and K. Santosha Rao are monitoring the power supply. 

Network issues such as overloading, under voltage, thermal limits, sag and reactive power management are being dealt with at the earliest to ensure secure operation of the grid.

Overloading of extra high-tension lines is being eased by reconfiguring them and the loads at the 33KV substations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US