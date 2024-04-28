GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Energy demand in Andhra Pradesh poised to cross 250 MU per day 

The energy demand in April 2024 has been between 235 MU and 245 MU; AP-Genco is maintaining the required coal stocks at thermal plants

April 28, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The AP-Genco has contributed 45.70% of the total power demand met in April, 2024. 

The AP-Genco has contributed 45.70% of the total power demand met in April, 2024.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The power utilities in Andhra Pradesh are geared up to meet the imminent surge in energy demand which is expected to cross 250 Million Units (MU) per day in the coming weeks. 

The energy demand in April 2024 has been between 235 MU and 245 MU. The demand met so far in the month until April 26 stood at 6,345 MU, with a maximum of 253 MU on April 19, according to official sources. 

Of the total power demand met in April,  45.70% (thermal and hydel) has been contributed by AP-Genco. Non-conventional energy (wind and solar) accounted for nearly 15.27% of the demand that was met. 

Nearly 15.20% has been sourced from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) and the remaining 23.87 % from Independent Power Producers and the open market. 

Focus has been laid on providing uninterrupted power supply to all consumers, especially in villages and the agriculture sector (for nine hours a day).

The required coal stocks are being maintained at the thermal plants by the AP-Genco and steps were taken to avoid forced shutdowns, lest the power plants become unavailable at this crucial time.

Special Chief Secretary (energy) and AP-Transco CMD K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco Joint Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and CMDs of DISCOMs— I. Prudhvi Tej and K. Santosha Rao are monitoring the power supply. 

Network issues such as overloading, under voltage, thermal limits, sag and reactive power management are being dealt with at the earliest to ensure secure operation of the grid.

Overloading of extra high-tension lines is being eased by reconfiguring them and the loads at the 33KV substations.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / energy and resource / electricity production and distribution

