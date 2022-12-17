Energy conservation will help lessen impact of climate change, says CEO of APSECM

December 17, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has so far saved 5,600 million units of energy worth ₹3,800 crore by implementing various schemes, says Chandrasekhara Reddy

Tharun Boda

Students of PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, along with AP State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandrasekhara Reddy, taking part in the Energy Conservation Week - 2022 celebrations in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) Chief Executive Officer and AP-Transco Executive Director A. Chandrasekhara Reddy has said that about 50% of the world’s climate change issues can be resolved through energy efficiency.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Reddy was addressing a seminar organised by the APSECM in collaboration with The Hindu, at PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology (PVPSIT) as part of the celebrations marking the Energy Conservation Week-2022 on Saturday.

Highlighting the need for adopting energy conservation practices, Mr. Chandrasekhara Reddy said climate change had already affected several cities across the globe, and conservation of energy conservation played a significant role in lessening the impact. “It helps in replacement of non-renewable resources with renewable energy,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh won several awards at the national level for implementing best energy conservation practices in industries, he said, and added that it was the only State in the country to initialise the setting up of energy conservation cells in government departments.

He said the State had so far saved 5,600 million units of energy worth ₹3,800 crore by implementing schemes of the Central government.

He called upon the youth to be the agents of energy conservation and promote practices that help people save energy.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Reddy, along with PVPSIT principal K. Shivaji Babu and others, released energy conservation awareness posters on the occasion.

Students of the EEE Department of the college gave presentations on various energy conservation practices.

