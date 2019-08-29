Energy conservation code likely for residential buildings

Energy Secretary N. Srikant has stressed the need to create awareness about ‘Energy Conservation Building Code - Residential Buildings’ (ECBC-R called ‘Eco-Niwas Samhita-2018’) as the State government prepares to make it mandatory by integrating the code with the building by-laws in the future.

As of now, implementing the ECBC is a must for commercial buildings with plot areas exceeding 1,000 square metres, or built-up areas of more than 2,000 square metres.

Offsetting losses

As the distribution companies (discoms) grappled with surplus high-cost energy purchases and looked to bring down the overall purchase costs, Energy Efficiency (EE) programmes such as the ECBC for commercial and residential buildings would help in reducing their losses by moderating the energy consumption, he stated on Thursday.

Participating in a two-day workshop on ‘Energy efficiency in residential buildings’ jointly organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) and Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) here, Mr. Srikant said the SECM and the A.P. State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (AP-SEEDCO) had taken up a few pilot projects under the leadership of SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy in the domestic, municipal, agriculture, rural water supply and education sectors with the support of the BEE and the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

These projects facilitated a gradual adoption of the ECBC up to a stage where it could be made mandatory.

Savings potential

“A.P. has the potential to save 15,000 MU, which is about 1/4th of the total energy consumption. The State has so far achieved 14% of the savings potential by taking energy conservation and efficiency measures, and it still has a long way to cover,” Mr. Srikant said, pointing out that compliance with the ECBC had been made mandatory to obtain development control permits from the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The ECBC-R would help in considerably reducing the temperatures, enhancing thermal comfort in residential buildings, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and cutting energy consumption, Mr. Srikant added. Sameer Maithel, India Head of BEEP Project Management and Technical Unit, said enforcement of the ECBC rested on the State governments and ULBs, and its implementation would initially cover the ‘building envelope’, which consists of walls, roof and openings, including windows, doors, and vents.

AP-Transco Joint Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu was present.