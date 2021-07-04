Energy audit in TTD from today

SECM sees scope for saving about 1.14 MU per year

The State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) will be doing an investment grade energy audit in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and its allied temples and choultries from July 5 with the help of a Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)-empanelled agency starting with water pump-sets.

The BEE will extend technical as well as financial support to the SECM for undertaking the audit, according to an official release.

It stated that the TTD contemplated adopting practices to enhance efficiency in energy use that would not only help in achieving substantial energy savings but also decreasing electricity bills, besides reducing the green-house gas emissions.

Out of the total energy consumption of 68 Million Units (MU) per annum in the TTD, around 30% is being met from solar and wind power generation. The remaining 70% is thermal power supplied by the SPDCL.

The SECM saw a scope for saving about 1.14 MU per year by improving the efficiency of the TTD's massive water supply network which comprises 399 pump sets with a total load of 3,500 HP.

Next on the priority list are air-conditioners and fans. Some of the appliances will be replaced with 3/5 star-rated ones.

During a webinar on Sunday, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said the TTD had a wind mill power plant with a capacity of 7.50 MW capacity that generates one crore units. The savings accrued from it amount to ₹5 crore per year.

The TTD also has a 10-MW solar power plant that generates 1.45 crore units per annum with a saving of Rs.3 crore per annum.

TTD planned to install a 2-MW rooftop solar system in all colleges/schools in Tirupati and TTD buildings in Tirumala with the support of the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh.