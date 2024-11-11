ADVERTISEMENT

Endowments Secretary and Commissioner takes oath as ex-officio member of TTD Trust Board

November 11, 2024 06:58 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Endowments Secretary and Commissioner S. Satyanarayana being presented with a memento after taking oath as the ex-officio member of the TTD Trust Board

Endowments Secretary (FAC) and Commissioner S. Satyanarayana on Monday took oath as an ex-officio member of the newly-constituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. The oath was administered by TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple.

The ceremony was followed by the darshan of presiding deity Lord Venkateswara, vedasirvachanams by Vedic scholars and presentation of memento and laddu Prasadam to him at Ranganayakula mandapam.

Deputy EO Lokanatham and Peishkar Ramakrishna were also present.

