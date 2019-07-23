Andhra Pradesh

Endowments official in ACB net

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested a senior assistant of Endowments Department working at Karakachettu Polomamba Temple, Peda Waltair, Visakhapatnam, for allegedly accepting bribe on Monday.

The arrested official has been identified as G.A.V. Lakshmi Narasimha Krishnamacharyulu.

According to ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranga Raju, the official demanded ₹15,000 as bribe from the complainant for opening lock of a shop taken on rental basis from the temple. After ascertaining facts, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the tainted official red-handed while accepting the amount.

In the chemical test the right hand fingers and right side trouser pocket of the official yielded positive result.

Feb 2, 2020 5:15:41 AM

