Endowments department urged to take steps for the protection of folk arts

September 26, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Gidugu Ramamurthy Telugu Basha and Janapada Kalapeetham of Vizianagaram has been putting extra efforts for the revival and protection of various folk arts, ahead of annual Pydithalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam to be held on October 31, 2023.

The organisation established in Kothaveedhi, Dasannapeta of Vizianagaram by Badri Kurmarao in the year 2004 has identified that many folk arts were on the verge of extinction in the absence of patronage from temples and government authorities.

It urged the government to extend its support to the artists who would be able to pass on the great folk arts to next generations.

According to Mr. Kurmarao, many folk arts such as Jamukula pata, Dommarata, Golla saduvu, Chiratala Bhajana, Kommu Nrityam Chekka Bhajana, Runja katha and others needed to be protected.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday evening, he said, “A majority of folk arts have been popular for the last 800 years. As temples played a prominent role in encouraging the artists in those days, the Endowments department can take the responsibility now. By allocating a little fund, it can encourage the veteran artistes so that they can showcase their talent during major festivals like Pyditalli ammavari jatara.”

Mr. Kurmarao who has written books such as ‘’Uttarandhra Janapada Kalalu, Kalingandhra Janapada Geyalu to ensure literary evidence for those folk arts.

Mr. Kurmarao who works as a junior lecturer in AP Social Welfare junior college of Sabbavaram spends his holidays doing research on folk arts. The Dravidian University of Kuppam has incorporated his research works in its book ‘’Encyclopedia of South India Folklore”.

AP Education’s department takes his help while finalising lessons on folk arts in textbooks. Mr.Kurmarao who will retire from the service in six months says he would tour extensively in tribal areas of North Andhra region to collect more data on tribal arts and publish another book.

Mr. Kurmarao’s dedicated work on folk arts ensured many awards from Telugu Janapada Sahitya Parishad (Hyderabad), Telugu Association of North America, Andhra Samskriti Samiti (Berhampur-Odisha), Kalanjali Srujana (Bhilai-Chhattisgarh) and others.

