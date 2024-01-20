ADVERTISEMENT

Endowments Department should take care of all Ram temples in Andhra Pradesh: Swami Srinivasananda

January 20, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

AP Sadhu Parishad’s State President Swami Srinivasananda asked officials to protect temple lands to make temples financially ‘self-reliant’

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad State President Swami Srinivasananda has requested the State government to maintain Ram temples across the State. File

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad’s State President Swami Srinivasananda on January 20 urged both the Endowments Department and the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam to take care of all Ram temples which were in dilapidated condition in several villages and towns across Andhra Pradesh.

Along with several seers, he reached Ayodhya to participate in Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) in Lord Rama’s birthplace. Speaking to The Hindu over the telephone, he said that the development of all Ram temples and other temples was the need of the hour since it was the wish of the Narendra Modi government too.

“All devotees cannot come all the way to Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Rama. So, all Rama temples across the State needed to be developed. The Endowments Department should release funds for improving the facilities in existing temples,” said Mr.Srinivasananda.

He said that temples, which play in key role in protecting Hindu culture and traditions, needed special attention from the authorities. He has also urged officials to protect temple lands so that they would be financially ‘self-reliant’ with the income generated through those properties.

