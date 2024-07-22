ADVERTISEMENT

Endowments Department inquiring into allegations against suspended Assistant Commissioner, says Minister

Published - July 22, 2024 08:03 pm IST - AMARAVATI

If Shanti’s recruitment was not done as per the rules and regulations, action will be taken against all those responsible, says Ramanarayana Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

 

The Endowments Department has initiated a departmental inquiry into the allegations being levelled against Assistant Commissioner K. Shanti, who is already under suspension. The government has seriously taken the allegations against Ms. Shanti, including her recruitment procedure itself, observed Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, during an informal interaction with the journalists at the State Assembly on Monday. 

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy hinted that after conducting the departmental inquiry into the recruitment procedure, the government would ask the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission for further details.  

The Minister explained that, “If it is proved during the inquiry that her recruitment was not done as per the rules and regulations, the government would initiate appropriate action on all the persons responsible, including those who were there at the helm of affairs in the APPSC at the time of filling the vacancy. Her recruitment happened within a short span of time after formation of the YSR Congress Party government.” 

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy also spoke on the alleged land scam and grabbing which reportedly happened in and around Visakhapatnam. He observed that the role of Advocate Subhash in these alleged land grabbings would also being inquired. He said that there were complaints on the grabbing of Prema Samajam lands in Visakhapatnam. 

Construction of temples

Mr. Ramanayarana Reddy said that there are 46 important temples and some of them being ancient were submerged under the Pulichintala irrigation project in Palnadu district and for them the government released ₹38 crore as compensation. But the money was not used so far as these temples were not constructed at the rehabilitated areas. He said that the temples are supposed to be reconstructed at the respective rehabilitated villages in the district. Despite the rehabilitation of the villages being completed, the construction of these temples was ignored. He said that, during his recent visit to these villages in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency, the villagers sought construction of temples and release of funds. He said that the government would take appropriate action on it shortly.

