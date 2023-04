April 15, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Commissioner of Endowments Mr. Satyanarayana on Saturday took oath as the ex-officio member of the TTD trust board. At a brief function organised at Bangaru vakili TTD JEO Veerabrahmam administered him the oath. Later, he was rendered vedasirvachanams by the priests at Ranganayakula mandapam and honoured with laddu and theertha prasadams of Lord Venkateswara.